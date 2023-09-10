Today, September 10, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of of Technician, Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Candidates must submit their applications on the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and mhrdnats.gov.in before the application window closes.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 490 vacancies of Technician, Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical at IOCL Locations in States of India (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details and other eligibility criteria available in the official notification. The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on August 31, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2023

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register on the portal and login Search for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2023 Click on the apply link and fill out the form Upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.