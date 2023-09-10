The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Staff Nurse (Male/Female) recruitment Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till September 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 vacancies, of which 171 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) and 2069 for Staff Nurse (Female) post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have passed High School examination with Science and passed Intermediate examination of the Board of High School & Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh. Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse Exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Staff Nurse Exam 2023 link (A-3/E-1/2023) Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.