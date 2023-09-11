Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor under Advt No 06-PSC (DR-P). Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer keys on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 285 posts of Assistant Professors in various departments. The JKPSC exam for Assistant Professors - Commerce, Industrial Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Dogri, Mathematics, and Physics was conducted on Sunday, September 10. Candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key till September 13.

“If any candidate feels that the key to any of the questions is/are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma annexed as Annexure-A along with documentary proof/evidence (hard copies only) and fee of Rs 500 per question in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of the COE (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation) to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission from Monday i.e. September 11 to 13,” reads the official notification.

The notification also suggests that no objections will be entertained by the Controller of Examinations after the stipulated period mentioned in the notification.

Steps to download JKPSC Asst Professor answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the Assistant Professor answer key link The answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.