Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the interview call letters for recruitment to the post of Senior Scientist Assistant (SSA) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website onlinebssc.com.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies for Senior Scientist Assistants. The BSSC SSA registration was conducted from November 22 to December 24, 2022. Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview process after preliminary qualification of online applications and completion of document verification process.

The BSSC Senior Scientist Assistant 2022 interviews will be conducted from September 13 to 19 at the Commission’s office.

Here’s the official interview schedule for BSSC SSA 2022.

Steps to download BSSC SSA interview call letters

Visit the official website onlinebssc.com Click on the admit card link for ADVT.NO.-02/22 (Senior Scientist Assistant) Login using your registration details BSSC SSA interview call letters will appear on screen Check and download the interview call letters Appear for interview per BSSC schedule

Direct link to download BSSC SSA call letters 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.