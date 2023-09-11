The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Foreman (Mining) and Mining Mate Grade-I. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hindustancopper.com from September 15 onwards. The last date to fill up the online application form and send the hard copy of the online generated application form alongwith the documents are September 30 and October 14, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Foreman (Mining) (T-10) and 16 for Mining Mate Grade-I (T-08).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 35 years as on September 1, 2023. The maximum age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Foreman (Mining) (T-10): Diploma in Mining Engineering with 3 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines.

Matric with 6 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines out of which atleast one year in supervisory capacity.

Mining Mate Grade-I (T-08): Diploma in Mining Engineering with 3 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines.

Matric with 5 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 500 and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees.

Selection Process

Mode of selection shall be through written test followed by Trade Test. Written Test shall be held in the form of multiple choice questions. Successful candidates in written test shall further go for Trade Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.