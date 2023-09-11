HAL recruitment 2023: Apply for 40 Non-Executive posts at hal-india.co.in
Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official websitw hal-india.co.in.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Non-Executive posts on contractual basis for posting to HAL – Helicopter Factory, Tumakuru (Karnataka). Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website hal-india.co.in till September 24.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 Non-Executive cadre posts for a fixed tenure of 4 years.
Vacancy Details
- Fitter (Scale - C5) : 17 vacancies
- Electrician (Scale - C5) : 5 vacancies
- Stores Clerical / Commercial Asst/ Admin Asst (Scale - C5) : 4 vacancies
- Accounts (Scale - C5) : 2 vacancies
- Civil (Scale - D6) : 1 vacancy
- Technician (Electrical) (Scale - D6) : 7 vacancies
- Technician (Mechanical) (Scale - D6) : 2 vacancies
- Assistant (IT) (Scale - D6) : 2 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check post-wise eligibility, pay scale, educational requirements, posting details, relaxations/reservations, application fee and more information in the official recruitment notification below:
Here’s the official notification by HAL India.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website hal-india.co.in
- Go to Careers and click on ENGAGEMENT OF PERSONNEL FOR VARIOUS POSTS ON TENURE BASIS FOR POSTING TO HELICOPTER FACTORY
- Click on the link ‘Click here to view’
- On the portal, click on the registration link
- Login and fill out the application form
- Download and take a printout for the future
Direct link to apply for HAL vacancies 2023.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on the preliminary qualification of application forms, a Written test and physical interview if deemed necessary.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.