The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Bihar Police Constable (Advt No. 01/2023). Once out, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 7, and 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from September 12 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police Constable admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.

