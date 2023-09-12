Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Apprentices to be engaged in branches/offices in the respective districts today, September 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkbank.com and the apprentice portal apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 390 Apprentice posts in various states and districts of India.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must be between the age of 20 years and 28 years, as on January 1, 2023 to qualify for the post. More details in the notification.

Educational qualification: i) Candidates must hold a Bachelors degree in any of disciplines of any of the Universities/Institutes recognised by the Board. ii) The apprentice should be proficient in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) of the respective region/area. Preference shall be given to domiciles of the respective regions/areas.

Here’s the official recruitment notification by J&K Bank.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved categories will pay a non refundable application fee of Rs 700 while reserved candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for JK Bank vacancies

Visit the official website jkbank.com On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on the link for ‘Engagement of Apprentices’ Register on the ibps portal, fill out the form and pay the fee Download the completed and submitted form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JK Bank Apprenticeship 2023.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.