Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will commence the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and other posts today, September 12. Once live, candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in till October 3, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3831 vacancies, of which 3768 vacancies are for the post of Combined Junior Assistant and 63 for Junior Clerk posts.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for application. Examination fee to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Once live, click on the apply link under Advt No 08-Exam/2023 Login using your registration details Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.