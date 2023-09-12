The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class 2 recruitment exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was held on March 26, 2023, and the provisional answer key was released on April 3. Objections were accepted against the released key which were considered for the preparation of the final answer key. The final answer key will be used to calculate the results of the GPSC AE (Civil) exam 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 125 vacancies.

Steps to download GPSC AE civil answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click Prelims Final Key AE Civil under ‘Latest News’ Click on ‘View Attachments’ Click on the link to view final answer key by GPSC Final answer key AE Civil 2022 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GPSC AE Civil answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.