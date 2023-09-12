Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the online application process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2023) for Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till September 30, 2023. The last date to pay the fees is October 3, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination schedule, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee Category Fee (in Rs) General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other State Candidates Rs 1000 Cat-I, SC,ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates Rs 700

Steps to apply for KSET 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on KSET 2023 application link Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

