Today, September 13, is the last date to apply for the for the fourth test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) conducted by the Council of Architecture. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website nata.in till 8.00 PM today.

The NATA fourth test is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Application Fee Application Fee for NATA – 2023 (Through Electronic Payment Gateway (EPG) on NATA Portal) General/OBC(NCL) Male General/OBC(NCL) Female SC/ST/PwD Male SC/ST/PwD Female Transgender Outside India(Fee in ₹) Fee for any Individual Test (Test 1 Or Test 2 Or Test 3) Rs 2000 Rs 1500 Rs 1500 Rs 1500 Rs 1500 Rs 10,000 Fee for any Two Tests (Test 1 & Test 2 Or Test 2 & Test 3 Or Test 1& Test 3) Rs 4000 Rs 3000

Rs 3000 Rs 3000 Rs 3000 Rs 20,000 Combined Fee of Test 1, 2 and 3 Rs 5400 Rs 4050 Rs 4050 Rs 4050 Rs 4050 Rs 27,000

Steps to register for NATA 2023 Test 4

Visit the official website www.nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2023 Exam 4 Registration” link Register yourself and login to apply Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NATA 2023 test 4.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.