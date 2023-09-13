The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha, has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Lecturers in Non-Govt. Aided Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in till October 13 (upto 11.45 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1065 vacancies of Lecturers in different subjects in the Scale of Pay of Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400 (as per Pay Matrix -Level 10) of ORSP Rules.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 42 years, as on September 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate should possess a Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application. More information in the notification.

Here’s the SSB Odisha Lecturer recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved Category / SEBC Category will be charged a non-refundable, non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 whereas, candidates from Scheduled Tribe / Scheduled Caste and PwD categories will be charged Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in Click on “APPLICATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF LECTURERS IN NON-GOVERNMENT AIDED COLLEGES OF ODISHA (ADVT NO 02/2023)” Under latest openings, click on the link for “New User” Register yourself and login Fill out the form, pay the fees and submit the completed form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Odisha SSB recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.