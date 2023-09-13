SSB Odisha recruitment 2023: Application begins for over 1000 posts of Lecturers
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in till October 13 (upto 11.45 PM).
The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha, has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Lecturers in Non-Govt. Aided Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in till October 13 (upto 11.45 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1065 vacancies of Lecturers in different subjects in the Scale of Pay of Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400 (as per Pay Matrix -Level 10) of ORSP Rules.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 42 years, as on September 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: A candidate should possess a Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application. More information in the notification.
Here’s the SSB Odisha Lecturer recruitment notification 2023.
Application Fee
Candidates from Unreserved Category / SEBC Category will be charged a non-refundable, non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 whereas, candidates from Scheduled Tribe / Scheduled Caste and PwD categories will be charged Rs 200.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in
- Click on “APPLICATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF LECTURERS IN NON-GOVERNMENT AIDED COLLEGES OF ODISHA (ADVT NO 02/2023)”
- Under latest openings, click on the link for “New User”
- Register yourself and login
- Fill out the form, pay the fees and submit the completed form
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Odisha SSB recruitment 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.