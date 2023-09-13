Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Main exam was conducted on August 31, 2023, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

The provisional answer key for General Hindi and General Knowledge, all booklet series has been hoisted on the Commission’s website. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key (if any) by logging into the candidate portal till September 15. “No objections submitted by speed post or any other medium or submitted after the stipulated date will be entertained,” reads the official notification.

Here’s BPSC Assistant Mains answer key notice.

Steps to raise objections against BPSC answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ and visit the Candidate application portal Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to raise objections against BPSC answer key Raise objections and upload documentary evidence Submit, download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download BPSC Assistant General Hindi answer key.

Direct link to download BPSC Assistant General Knowledge answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.