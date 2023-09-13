Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (under Advt No 25/2023) today, September 13. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till September 28. The correction window will be open from September 29 to October 5.

Earlier, the online application process was conducted from May 5 before being suspended indefinitely.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) under Bihar Fire Services of Home Department (Police Section), Govt. of Bihar.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 40 to 55 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess either a Bachelor’s Degree in Science OR a Degree in Fire Engineering OR an Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Automobile from a recognised University or Institution. More information in the detailed notification.

Here’s the BPSC ADFO recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/OBC/EWS/Other categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC/ST candidates of Bihar and PwBD category candidates have to pay Rs 25.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ and proceed to Candidate Portal Register on the candidate portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BPSC ADFO vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their Educational qualifications, work experience and their performance in the Interview stage.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.