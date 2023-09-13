Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result of the candidates who have qualified the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C and B combined preliminary exam 2023 was held on April 30 and the provisional answer keys were released on May 3. The final answer key was released on June 7 and was used in the calculation of final results.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.

Here’s the result notice by MPSC.

Steps to download MPSC Combined answer key 2023:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Results Click on the PDF button for Group B and Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023 The MPSC Combined exam results will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MPSC Combined Prelims result 2023.

Selection process

The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.