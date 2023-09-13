Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SET exam was conducted on August 27 in single shift from 12 noon to 3.05 PM at 12 district headquarters. The exam consisted of two Papers: i) General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, and ii) Selected subject. Paper 1 was conducted for a duration of 1-hour for 100 marks and Paper 2 for a duration of 2-hours for 200 marks.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key shortly. Once the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission publishes the link, inviting objections, candidates will be given a 7 day window to upload documentary evidence, pay the fee and raise objections. The objections raised against the released key will be considered during the preparation of the final answer key on the basis of which the final result will be calculated.

Steps to download MP SET answer key 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Under the What’s New section click on the link for SET provisional answer key Now click on the PDF link for SET answer key The answer key for all sets of all subjects of MP SET exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

About MP SET 2023

The MP SET 2023 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The examination covers 36 subjects over the duration of the test. Scores of the MP SET is used for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government and Non-Government colleges across Madhya Pradesh.

