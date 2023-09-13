The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the OMR Based Written Examination scheduled for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator (Advertisement No. 01 of 2022). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 21, 2023. The candidates are intimated that there shall be a negative marking for wrong answers (1/4th of allotted marks for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in from September 15 (4.00 PM) onwards.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 15.09.2023 to 21.09.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 posts of Junior Assistant and 65 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



