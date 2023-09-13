The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the application deadline for the combined National Level Ph.D entrance test for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) today, September 13. Candidates can now register for the entrance exam by visiting the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in till September 22. Earlier, the deadline was September 8.

NTA has no age limit for the candidates for appearing in the Ph.D. Entrance Test 2023. The candidates who have passed their postgraduate/equivalent examination or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU –2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed information bulletin below for details on eligibility, reservations, seats/vacancy, exam syllabus and more information:

Here’s the information bulletin for the PhD entrance test.

Steps to apply for PhD entrance test 2023

Visit the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate login’ section Login/register using your email address Fill out the form, select the university, upload documents and submit Download the form and take a printout

