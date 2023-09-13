Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of TGT Punjabi (Group‐C Services) 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hssc.gov.in from September 18 to October 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 104 TGT Punjabi vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in Punjabi as an elective or Honours subject and as a Punjabi teaching subject in BTC/JBT/D.Ed (Diploma in Education)/Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or Four years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) with at least 50% marks in Punjabi subject. More details in the notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application fee, syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.