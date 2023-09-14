Today, September 14, is the last date to register for the Phase 1 web counselling of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ICET 2023) conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Eligible candidates must complete their registrations for the counselling process on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The processing fee (before online certificate verification) for OC/BC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200 and Rs 600 for SC/ST/PH category candidates.

The verification of certificates will be done from September 9 to 16, 2023. Candidates will be able to exercise the web options from September 19 to 21. The change of options for the candidates can be done on September 22, 2023.

The seat allotment result for the phase 1 counselling will be released on September 25, 2023.

Direct link to AP ICET 2023 counselling schedule.

Steps to register for AP ICET 2023 counselling

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to the AP ICET 2023 counselling registration window Register yourself, pay the fee and submit Check and download the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP ICET 2023 counselling registration.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.