The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner in the Housing and Urban Planning Department today, September 14. Eligible candidates can register for the Assistant Town Planner Preliminary examination on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24 vacancies on Assistant Town Planner, which will be filled by a Preliminary Objective Type examination and a Main Written examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 40 years, as on July 1, 2023 to qualify for the examination. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Town and Country Planning from a recognised Board or University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the UPPSC ATP exam notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for the ATP exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ATP exam notification Now click on the apply link, complete your registration and generate OTR Key in your OTR number and login Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ATP exam 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the Assistant Town Planner vacancies based on (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination and (iii) a Document Verification/Interview process.

For more information, candidates must visit the official website here.