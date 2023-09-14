Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced today, September 14, that the admit cards for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination will be released tomorrow. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.infrom September 15 onwards.

The 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 379 vacancies in various departments.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

“The examination will be conducted on September 30, 2023 in single shift- from 12 pm to 2 pm at various districts across the state. The exam city details will be available to all eligible candidates on September 26, 2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the admit card notice by BPSC.

Steps to download BPSC admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Go to ‘Important Notice: Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’ One live, click on the link to download Admit cards Key in your registration details and submit BPSC 69th CCE admit cards will appear on screen Download and take a printout for the future

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Test, Mains Test, and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.