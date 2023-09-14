The Council of Architecture will release the admit cards for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 4 2023) today, September 14. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website nata.in from 8.00 PM today.

The NATA fourth test is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 4 admit cards

Visit the official website www.nata.in Once live, click on “NATA-2023 Exam 4 admit card” link Login using your registration details NATA 4 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.