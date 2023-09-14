Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Provisional answer key for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate First Class exam 2022 today, September 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Preliminary exam 2022 was held on September 9 across district centres. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate First Class in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

The commission has invited objections (if any) from candidates against the released answer key till September 18, 2023. No objections beyond the stipulated time frame will be entertained by the commission.

Here’s the official notification by MPSC.

Steps to download MPSC Judiciary exam 2022 answer key

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Under ‘Candidate Information’ go to ‘Answer keys’ Click on the PDF button to download MPSC Civil Judge answer key Answer key for the Judiciary exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections if any

Direct link to download MPSC answer key 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.