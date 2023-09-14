The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager (E-0 Level) for regular appointment in the IDA Pay Scale of Rs 30,000 - Rs 1,20,000. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at www.nsic.co.in till September 29 (6.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 Assistant Manager vacancies.

Applicants can check the vacancy, exam details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500 through NEFT. No application fees for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women candidates and Departmental candidates. The application fees is non-refundable and no other mode of payment will be accepted.

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts

Visit the official website www.nsic.co.in On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION” Register and login to apply for the post Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process shall consist of Written Test (wherever specified) and Personal Interview of shortlisted candidates (weightage for written test - 70% and for personal interview - 30%) .

