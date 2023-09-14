Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 for the subject of Mathematics (Code 110) held on September 4 at Muzaffarpur (exam centre codes 3504 and 3505) due to unavoidable reasons. As per the notification, the exam will now be held on September 18, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bsebstet.com.

Candidates can check the details regarding exam centre, time available in their respective admit cards.

“Admit card for the cancelled exam that was held on 04-09-2023 at center code 3504 (MUZAFFARPUR IT ZONE) and 3505 (MUZAFFARPUR IT ZONE) is now available. Please download from https://bsebstet.com,” reads the notification.

BESB took to Twitter and announced the cancellation of the Mathematics exam (Code 110).

STET 2023 is being conducted for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 will be held for the secondary level and Paper 2 will be conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download Bihar STET admit card 2023

Visit the official website bsebstet.com On the homepage, click on the STET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Bihar STET admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.