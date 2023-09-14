The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for various posts including Assistant Town Planner, Staff Nurse, and Staff Nurse Ayurved. As per the notification, the revised registration deadline for the ATP post is September 21. The applicants will be able to apply for Staff Nurse, and Staff Nurse Ayurved posts till September 29 and October 11, respectively.

Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 Assistant Town Planner vacancies, 2240 Staff Nurse vacancies (171 Male and 2069 Female), and 300 Staff Nurse Ayurved vacancies (48 Male and 252 Female).

Steps to apply for ATP/ Staff Nurse/ Staff Nurse Ayurved posts

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ATP exam notification Now click on the apply link, complete your registration, and generate OTR Key in your OTR number and login Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

