Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Veterinary Extension Officer recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, within seven days of the release of the answer key. The MPPSC VAS 2023 exam was conducted on September 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Veterinary Extension Officer.

Steps to download VAS/ VEO answer key 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on VAS/ VEO answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any

