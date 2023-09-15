The Council of Architecture has released the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 4 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nata.in.

The NATA fourth test is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 4 admit cards

Visit the official website www.nata.in Click on the “NATA-2023 Exam 4 admit card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

