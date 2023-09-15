Today, September 15, is the last date to apply for the various posts of Music Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1841 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for DSSSB TGT, Lab Asst and other posts

Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in Click the new registration link and complete the form to create a profile Login at the portal and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.