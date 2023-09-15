Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023, detailed application form (DAF). Eligible candidates can fill up the form and submit at upsc.gov.in by September 25 up to 6.00 PM.

The candidates who have been declared qualified in the Geo-Scientist Main exam 2023.

Steps to fill the Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 DAF link Login using your registration details Proceed with filling out the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference



