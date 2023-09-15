The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Drugs Inspector (Advt. No. 55/2023-24). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in till September 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 36 years as on September 30, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology or degree in Pharm.D from a recognised University. Possess the basic knowledge of computer application and have adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of the General (Unreserved) category have to pay Rs 100, while candidates belonging to reserved categories and Economically Weaker Section of the Unreserved category, Ex-serviceman of Gujarat state and physically disabled candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for GPSC Drugs Inspector posts 2023



Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create an OTR login and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.