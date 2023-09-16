The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 or CTET 2023. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, till September 18 (upto 11.59 PM) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per challenge.

“If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on August 20, 2023.

Steps to download CTET answer key 2023

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on CTET 2023 answer key link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download the answer key/ raise objections.

The CTET exam is conducted to qualify a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in primary and secondary schools. There will be two papers for CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.