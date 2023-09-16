The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website norcet5server2.aiimsexams.ac.in.

The online CBT for Stage I Examination is scheduled to be held on September 17, 2023. The Stage II examination will be held on October 7, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 5 admit card

Visit the official website norcet5server2.aiimsexams.ac.in Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About NORCET

The AIIMS NORCET examination is a national level entrance exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the recruitment of nursing officers in various AIIMS hospitals across India. On the basis of the merit list, the candidates are shortlisted and subsequently placed in the institutions accordingly. The recruitment is done on a permanent basis for Grade B officers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.