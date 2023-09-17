Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Exam 2023 today, September 17. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 26 to 29, 2023. Earlier, the Main exam was scheduled to commence from September 23 onwards which is held deferred due to the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 held from September 15. A total of 4047 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies. The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Direct link to PCS Mains 2023 exam schedule.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS Mains admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to ‘Download Admit card’ under ‘Candidates Corner’ Key in your registration details and login Admit Card for ADVT.NO. A-1/E-1/2023, PCS (Mains) Examination-2023 will appear on screen Check and download a copy of your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPPSC PCS Mains admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

