Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will today, September 18, close the online application window for recruitment to the various posts of Mechanical Engineer, Chartered Accountant, Instrumentation Engineer, Chemical Engineer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at hindustanpetroleum.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Job Openings Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers 2023-24” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection process would comprise of various shortlisting and selection tools like Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview, Moot court (only for Law Officers and Law Officers- HR) etc. which would be administered depending upon the position requirement.