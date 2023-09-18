Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24 today, September 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7276 Medical Officers posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: must have MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC Medical Officers post 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

