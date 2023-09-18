The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various administrative and technical posts in the Institute. Qualified and interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official websites iitk.ac.in till October 16 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies of Assistant Counselor, Junior Assistant (Library) and more administrative/technical candre posts.

Vacancy Details

Registrar - 1 vacancy

Deputy Registrar - 5 vacancies

Assistant Counselor - 6 vacancies

Assistant Registrar - 6 vacancies

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) - 2 vacancies

Hall Management Officer - 4 vacancies

Medical Officer - 2 vacancies

Safety Officer - 1 vacancy

Junior Technical Superintendent - 8 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 3 vacancies

Junior Technical Superintendent (Translation) - 1 vacacny

Junior Safety Officer - 4 vacancies

Junior Superintendent - 11 vacancies

Senior Library Information Assistant - 3 vacancies

Junior Assistant - 5

Junior Technician - 18 vacancies

Junior Assistant (Library) - 5 vacancies

Application Fee Post Fee For General Category Fee for SC/ST Category Fee exempted categories Group A posts Rs. 1000 Rs. 500 PwD and Female Group B & Group C posts Rs. 700 -nill- SC/ST/PwD and Female

Steps to apply for IIT Kanpur vacancies

Visit the official website iitk.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Staff’ and go to ‘Staff Vacancies’ Under Non-Staff vacancies click on ‘Vacancies in Administrative and Technical Cadre’ Under Advt No 01/2023 click on ‘Apply Online’ Register on the recruitment portal and proceed with application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process may consist of a Written Test and/ or a Seminar/ presentation to an expert panel followed by a personal interview for the short-listed candidates based on the post selected.

