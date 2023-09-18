Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till October 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A person who has a degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.