Bihar ITI Trade Instructor notification released; apply for 1279 posts from tomorrow
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a short notification announcing the recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors in Bihar. A detailed notification regarding the same is expected today, September 18. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the instructor vacancies on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in from tomorrow, September 19 onwards. The last date for submission of application is October 18.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1279 vacancies for Instructors across various Trades.
Vacancy Details
- Machinist : 30 vacancies
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician : 13 vacancies
- Draftsman Mechanical : 5 vacancies
- Fitter : 159 vacancies
- Turner : 32 vacancies
- Machinist Grinder : 1 vacancy
- Mechanic (Tractor) : 7 vacancies
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) : 10 vacancies
- Mechanic (Autobody Painting) : 5 vacancies
- Mechanic (Autobody Repair) : 2 vacancies
- Mechanic (Diesel) : 88 vacancies
- Welder : 100 vacancies
- Plumber : 38 vacancies
- Foundryman : 13 vacancies
- Technician (Mechatronics) : 2 vacancies
- Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing : 4 vacancies
- Electrician : 178 vacancies
- Electronics Mechanic : 133 vacancies
- Wireman : 20 vacancies
- Electrician (Power Distribution) : 5 vacancies
- Solar Technician (Electrical) : 2 vacancies
- Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances) : 23 vacancies
- IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture) : 5 vacancies
- IoT Technician (Smart City) : 4 vacancies
- Draftsman (Civil) : 13 vacancies
- Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance : 120 vacancies
- Surveyor (Business) : 4 vacancies
- Engineering (Drawing) : 97 vacancies
- Workshop Calculation and Science : 166 vacancies
Here’s the official notification.
A full length notification with post-wise eligibility, application fee, application process, pay scale, educational qualification, vacancy details, selection process and more information is expected on the Commission’s official website later today.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.