Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks or Intellectual Property India (IP India) will today, September 18, release the admit cards for the Main recruitment exam for the post of Examiner of Patents and Designs for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the Government of India. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets on the official website ipindia.gov.in.

The Preliminary recruitment exam was held on September 3. Candidates who qualified the Prelims will be able to attempt the Main exam scheduled to be conducted on October 1. The recruitment process is scheduled to be concluded by November 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies to the posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) in Level 10 in Pay Matrix (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Here’s the vacancy details for IP India recruitment 2023.

Steps to download IP India Admit Card

Visit the official recruitment portal cgpdtm.qcin.org Key in your registration details and login Once live, click on the download link for IP India Mains admit card 2023 IP India Examiner recruitment Main exam admit card will appear on screen Check the details and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download IP India admit card 2023

Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview. The final list of selected candidates is scheduled to be published on the official IP India website by November 17, 2023.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website here.