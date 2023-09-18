The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the admit cards for the Mukhya Sevika or Head Servant exam 2022 today, September 18. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 in two sessions - Morning Session from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Afternoon Session from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2693 Head Servant posts.

Here’s UPSSSC Head Servant Mains notification 2022.

Steps to download UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Mukhya Sevika exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit UPSSSC Head Servant exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download UPSSSC Head Servant exam admit card 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.