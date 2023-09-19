The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional results for the Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Combined Recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6862, of which 4565 vacancies are for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and 2297 for Junior Assistant posts. The registration window for the exam was open from February 26 to March 27, 2023.

The Qualifying Written exam was conducted by the Commission on July 9 in various districts of Odisha. The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills is scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2023 in the respective districts. Admission letters for the same will be made available on the Commission’s website from September 21 onwards.

“The results have been prepared on the basis of marks secured in the Written Test and provisional marks awarded for experience as Gram Rojgar Sevaks (GRS) if any. The results have been compiled based on the data furnished by the applicants in their application which is provisional subject to verification of original documents. The candidates can see the details by logging into the Commission’s web portal www.osssc.gov.in with their used Id and password,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JA, PEO result 2023



Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Click on Junior Assistant, Panchayat Executive Officer 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OSSSC result 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a document verification process and a practical test. The practical test will be basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.