Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has today, September 19, announced increased vacancies in the recruitment of Mining Officer under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. Because of the change in the number of vacancies the application window is set to reopen from September 25. Unregistered, eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till October 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 60 vacancies of Mining Officer. Earlier, 23 Mining Officer posts were notified under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. Candidates who have already applied for the vacancies do not need to re-apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on May 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have possessed 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised University in India.

Steps to apply for OPSC Mining Officer posts 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Once live, register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.