The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam calendar for the academic year session 2024-25 today, September 19. Candidates can check the official exam schedule for JEE, CUET UG/CUET PG, NEET UG and UGC NET on the official website nta.ac.in.

The Common University Entrance Test -UG (CUET UG) 2024 will be held between May 15 and May 31, 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) Session 1 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode between January 24 to February 1 and Session 2 between April 1 and April 15, 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) will be held in Pen and Paper mode on May 5.

Here’s the official notification.

“The Examination Specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of launch of Registration Forms of these examinations. The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by second week of June, 2024,” reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.