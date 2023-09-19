The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued admit cards for the Junior Manager recruitment exam under ADVT. NO. 08/2023 today, September 19. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 215 vacancies of Junior Manager (electrical) and 16 Junior Managers (IT) in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). The pay scale is Rs 25,000-92,000. The recruitment exam will be conducted on September 24 across various parts of Assam.

Steps to download APSC Jr Manager admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on APDCL admit card notification Now key in your credentials and login APSC Junior Manager exam admit card will appear on screen Check your admit card and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

