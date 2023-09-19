Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

“It is for information of all concerned candidates that the Admit Cards for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 scheduled to be held on 01-10-2023, have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission and are available on https://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login w.e.f. 16-09-2023,” reads the official notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from August 20 which was deferred due to widespread damage to the roads caused by unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather conditions.

The HPPSC HPAS 2023 exam will be conducted for recruitment to 11 posts in different state government departments. The pay band is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

Steps to download HPAS Prelims admit card Exam 2023

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “What’s new” tab Click on “Press Note - Regarding Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2023”

Now click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

HPPSC will conduct the HPAS 2023 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

