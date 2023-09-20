The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam dates for the UGC NET December 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 22, 2023. The detailed notification is expected to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NTA took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the dates of UGC NET December 2023.

“#Announcement UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023,” reads the post.

#Announcement UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023.@ugc_india — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 19, 2023

Earlier, the NTA released the exam calendar for the academic year 2024-25. The UGC NET Session 1 2024 will be held from June 10 to June 21, 2024. The exam is conducted twice a year, once in June and once in December.

Direct link to the exam calendar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.