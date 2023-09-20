The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in till September 22.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 200 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 5538 Office Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Office Assistant Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on Office Assistant Main admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Office Assistant Main admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.